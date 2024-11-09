Forest Grove Wine Walk

Enjoy the fall air as you stroll through downtown shopping and sipping wine poured at several locations in town. For $30 you get 10 wine pours, and a commemorative wine glass. For every 6 bottles of wine you purchase, you will get a raffle ticket for a prize worth hundreds of dollars. Check-in at 2000 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, the map will show you where the wineries are located.

Fee: $30.00