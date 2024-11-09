 Calendar Home
Location:Downtown Forest Grove
Map:2000 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Phone: 503-357-3006
Email:hope@fgcchamber.org
Website:https://fgcchamber.org/24-fall-wine-walk/
All Dates:Nov 9, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Forest Grove Wine Walk

Enjoy the fall air as you stroll through downtown shopping and sipping wine poured at several locations in town. For $30 you get 10 wine pours, and a commemorative wine glass. For every 6 bottles of wine you purchase, you will get a raffle ticket for a prize worth hundreds of dollars. Check-in at 2000 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, the map will show you where the wineries are located.

 

Fee: $30.00

Kick off the holiday shopping season with wine tasting inside several Downtown Forest Grove shops.

Downtown Forest Grove
Downtown Forest Grove 97116 2000 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR 97116
November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable