|Location:
|Cana's Feast Winery
|Map:
|750 W Lincoln St., Carlton, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|5038522220
|Email:
|kate@canasfeast.com
|Website:
|https://canasfeast.com/events/events/syrah-bbq-2026/
|All Dates:
Food Truck Saturday
We are excited to welcome Millers BBQ just in time for our favorite time of year, Harvest. Join us as we release our 2024 Syrah Destiny Ridge alongside a lineup of big, red wines that perfectly pair with BBQ featuring music from Dante Zapata!
Join us for the release of our 2024 Syrah Destiny Ridge alongside delicious food from Millers BBQ!