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Location:Cana's Feast Winery
Map:750 W Lincoln St., Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 5038522220
Email:kate@canasfeast.com
Website:https://canasfeast.com/events/events/syrah-bbq-2026/
All Dates:Oct 17, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Food Truck Saturday

We are excited to welcome Millers BBQ just in time for our favorite time of year, Harvest. Join us as we release our 2024 Syrah Destiny Ridge alongside a lineup of big, red wines that perfectly pair with BBQ featuring music from Dante Zapata!

Join us for the release of our 2024 Syrah Destiny Ridge alongside delicious food from Millers BBQ!

Cana's Feast Winery
Cana's Feast Winery 97111 750 W Lincoln St., Carlton, Oregon 97111
October (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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