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Location:Cana's Feast Winery
Map:750 W Lincoln St., Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 5038522220
Email:kate@canasfeast.com
Website:https://canasfeast.com/events/events/fall-food-truck-2026/
All Dates:Sep 26, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Food Truck Saturday

We are excited to welcome Oregon Wood Fired Pizza back for a fun day of food and wine as we watch the season change to fall. We will have a fabulous lineup of wines to pair with their gourmet wood fired pizzas, because you can't go wrong with pizza and red wine! Enjoy music from Jason Okamoto and take in the change of the season.

Join us to enjoy Oregon Wood Fired Pizza at our Food Truck Saturday!

Cana's Feast Winery
Cana's Feast Winery 97111 750 W Lincoln St., Carlton, Oregon 97111
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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