|Location:
|Cana's Feast Winery
|Map:
|750 W Lincoln St., Carlton, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|5038522220
|Email:
|kate@canasfeast.com
|Website:
|https://canasfeast.com/events/events/fall-food-truck-2026/
|All Dates:
Food Truck Saturday
We are excited to welcome Oregon Wood Fired Pizza back for a fun day of food and wine as we watch the season change to fall. We will have a fabulous lineup of wines to pair with their gourmet wood fired pizzas, because you can't go wrong with pizza and red wine! Enjoy music from Jason Okamoto and take in the change of the season.
Join us to enjoy Oregon Wood Fired Pizza at our Food Truck Saturday!