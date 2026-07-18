|Location:
|Cana's Feast Winery
|Map:
|750 W Lincoln St., Carlton, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|5038522220
|Email:
|kate@canasfeast.com
|Website:
|https://canasfeast.com/events/events/food-truck-saturday-july-18th-2026/
|All Dates:
Food Truck Saturday
We are excited to welcome Lobster Dogs for a fun day of food and wine as we soak in the mid-summer sun!
Enjoy music by Jason Okamoto and a beautiful lineup of delightful reds and lovely seafood fair.
Join us to enjoy Lobster Dogs at our Food Truck Saturday!