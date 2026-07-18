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Location:Cana's Feast Winery
Map:750 W Lincoln St., Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 5038522220
Email:kate@canasfeast.com
Website:https://canasfeast.com/events/events/food-truck-saturday-july-18th-2026/
All Dates:Jul 18, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Food Truck Saturday

We are excited to welcome Lobster Dogs for a fun day of food and wine as we soak in the mid-summer sun!

Enjoy music by Jason Okamoto and a beautiful lineup of delightful reds and lovely seafood fair.

Join us to enjoy Lobster Dogs at our Food Truck Saturday!

Cana's Feast Winery
Cana's Feast Winery 97111 750 W Lincoln St., Carlton, Oregon 97111
July (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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