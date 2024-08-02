 Calendar Home
Location:Tualatin Estate Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:10850 NW Seavey Road, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
Phone: (503) 357-5005
Email:tev@wvv.com
Website:https://www.wvv.com/events/Food-Truck-Friday-at-Tualatin-Estate-Vineyard
All Dates:Aug 2, 2024 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Food Truck Fridays at Tualatin Estate Vineyards

Food Truck Fridays kicks off at Tualatin Estate Vineyards on August 2 at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $15 per person and include a $10 wine credit to use toward your favorite bottle of the evening. A featured food truck will be on-site each Friday with delicious local food for purchase.

Food truck August 2:
August 2nd
Wrap Around Town

 

Fee: $15

Join us for an evening on the lawn enjoying live music, local food and wine.

