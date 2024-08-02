Food Truck Fridays at Tualatin Estate Vineyards

Food Truck Fridays kicks off at Tualatin Estate Vineyards on August 2 at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $15 per person and include a $10 wine credit to use toward your favorite bottle of the evening. A featured food truck will be on-site each Friday with delicious local food for purchase.



Food truck August 2:

Wrap Around Town

Fee: $15