|Location:
|Tualatin Estate Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
|10850 NW Seavey Road, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116
|Phone:
|(503) 357-5005
|Email:
|tev@wvv.com
|Website:
|https://www.wvv.com/events/Food-Truck-Friday-at-Tualatin-Estate-Vineyard
|All Dates:
Food Truck Fridays at Tualatin Estate Vineyards
Food Truck Fridays kicks off at Tualatin Estate Vineyards on August 2 at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $15 per person and include a $10 wine credit to use toward your favorite bottle of the evening. A featured food truck will be on-site each Friday with delicious local food for purchase.
Food truck August 2:
August 2nd
Wrap Around Town
Fee: $15
Join us for an evening on the lawn enjoying live music, local food and wine.