Location: Chehalem Tasting Room & Wine Bar Map: 106 S Center St, Newberg, Oregon 97132 Website: http://https://www.chehalemwines.com/eventsarchive/food-truck-fridays-at-chehalem-with-cousins-main-lobster/ All Dates: Jun 7, 2024 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm



Food Truck Fridays at Chehalem

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck featuring decadent Maine lobster and classic New England-style lobster rolls, will be stationed at Chehalem for one day on Friday, June 7. Join us from 12 – 7 pm to enjoy these delicious rolls and pair Chehalem’s aromatic white wines and single-vineyard Pinot Noirs with your lobster rolls.



Friday, June 7 | 12 – 7 pm

Reservations are available for your convenience but are not required – walk-ins are always welcome.