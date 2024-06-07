 Calendar Home
Location:Chehalem Tasting Room & Wine Bar
Map:106 S Center St, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Website:http://https://www.chehalemwines.com/eventsarchive/food-truck-fridays-at-chehalem-with-cousins-main-lobster/
All Dates:Jun 7, 2024 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Food Truck Fridays at Chehalem

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck featuring decadent Maine lobster and classic New England-style lobster rolls, will be stationed at Chehalem for one day on Friday, June 7. Join us from 12 – 7 pm to enjoy these delicious rolls and pair Chehalem’s aromatic white wines and single-vineyard Pinot Noirs with your lobster rolls.

Friday, June 7 | 12 – 7 pm
Reservations are available for your convenience but are not required – walk-ins are always welcome.

