|Location:
|Chehalem Tasting Room & Wine Bar
|Map:
|106 S Center St, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Website:
|http://https://www.chehalemwines.com/eventsarchive/food-truck-fridays-at-chehalem-with-cousins-main-lobster/
|All Dates:
Food Truck Fridays at Chehalem
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck featuring decadent Maine lobster and classic New England-style lobster rolls, will be stationed at Chehalem for one day on Friday, June 7. Join us from 12 – 7 pm to enjoy these delicious rolls and pair Chehalem’s aromatic white wines and single-vineyard Pinot Noirs with your lobster rolls.
Friday, June 7 | 12 – 7 pm
Reservations are available for your convenience but are not required – walk-ins are always welcome.