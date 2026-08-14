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Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: (360) 624-6531
Email:info@anichecellars.com
Website:https://event.auctria.com/bb975f56-fc18-4546-a703-04a4c888bd4f/
All Dates:Aug 14, 2026 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Food for All Food Bank Dinner & Concert

Join us at our upcoming Food for All this summer on Friday, August 14th, for a four course meal paired with local wine pairings, local beer and cider, paddle raise, raffle, silent auction, live art performance from local artist Chris Cazares, Ancestors live art installation from Gracen Bookmeyer, and private concert from Isabeau Waia'u Walker

 

Fee: $150

A magical evening celebrating Indigenous & Immigrant roots in the Gorge!

AniChe Cellars
AniChe Cellars 98651 71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
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