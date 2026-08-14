|Location:
|AniChe Cellars
|Map:
|71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
|Phone:
|(360) 624-6531
|Email:
|info@anichecellars.com
|Website:
|https://event.auctria.com/bb975f56-fc18-4546-a703-04a4c888bd4f/
|All Dates:
Food for All Food Bank Dinner & Concert
Join us at our upcoming Food for All this summer on Friday, August 14th, for a four course meal paired with local wine pairings, local beer and cider, paddle raise, raffle, silent auction, live art performance from local artist Chris Cazares, Ancestors live art installation from Gracen Bookmeyer, and private concert from Isabeau Waia'u Walker
Fee: $150
A magical evening celebrating Indigenous & Immigrant roots in the Gorge!