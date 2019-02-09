Fondue of You

Please join us for a wine tasting and fondue dipping. Enjoy a sampling of our wines paired with fondue from the Barberry. The menu includes gourmet cheese with meats and roasted vegetables and kakao chocolate with sweet treats and fruits. We'll have a Valentine's Station for you to write sweet notes to those you love.



Book your tickets early and save money.



Tickets are $25.00 in advance and $35.00 after February 6, so book your tickets early.



http://www.cellarpass.com/fondue-of-you-wine-tasting-and-fondue-dipping-tickets-4321?w=1

Fee: $25.00