|Location:
|Coleman Vineyard
|Map:
|22734 SW Latham Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034376071
|Email:
|tastingroom@colemanwine.com
|Website:
|http://https://colemanwine.com/events/fondue-wine-pairings/
|All Dates:
Fondue & Wine Pairing at Coleman
In honor of Oregon Wine Month, we’re warming up the fondue pots!
Enjoy complimentary fondue with your wine flight.
Reservation appreciated for wine tastings.
Reservation required for complimentary fondue.
Wine Tasting 11-4pm
with Fondue Reservation 12-4pm
Join us for wine & fondue pairings as we celebrate Oregon Wine Month