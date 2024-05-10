 Calendar Home
Location:Coleman Vineyard
Map:22734 SW Latham Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034376071
Email:tastingroom@colemanwine.com
Website:http://https://colemanwine.com/events/fondue-wine-pairings/
All Dates:Apr 26, 2024 - Apr 28, 2024
May 3, 2024 - May 5, 2024
May 10, 2024 - May 11, 2024
May 17, 2024 - May 19, 2024

Fondue & Wine Pairing at Coleman

In honor of Oregon Wine Month, we’re warming up the fondue pots!

Enjoy complimentary fondue with your wine flight.
Reservation appreciated for wine tastings.

Reservation required for complimentary fondue.

Wine Tasting 11-4pm
with Fondue Reservation 12-4pm

Join us for wine & fondue pairings as we celebrate Oregon Wine Month

Coleman Vineyard
Coleman Vineyard 22734 22734 SW Latham Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
