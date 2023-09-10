Flower pounding - art class

Join artist Cindi Chamberlin and connect with nature using a hammer and your creativity. The process is simple, take a piece of paper, add your botanicals on top, cover it with a piece of fabric, hammer it down, then peel away the fabric to reveal your masterpiece.







We will provide the botanicals, art supplies, and paper, all you need to bring are your besties and a hammer!







We will have wine for sale by the glass/bottle and charcuterie boards are available for pre-order. Wine club discounts apply at check out. If your discount does not apply please email carrie@youngberghill.com.

Fee: $50