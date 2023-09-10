 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:carrie@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/421891/botanical-flower-pounding
All Dates:Sep 10, 2023 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Flower pounding - art class

Join artist Cindi Chamberlin and connect with nature using a hammer and your creativity. The process is simple, take a piece of paper, add your botanicals on top, cover it with a piece of fabric, hammer it down, then peel away the fabric to reveal your masterpiece.



We will provide the botanicals, art supplies, and paper, all you need to bring are your besties and a hammer!



We will have wine for sale by the glass/bottle and charcuterie boards are available for pre-order. Wine club discounts apply at check out. If your discount does not apply please email carrie@youngberghill.com.

 

Fee: $50

Join artist Cindi Chamberlin and connect with nature using a hammer and your creativity. The process is simple, take a piece of paper, add your botanicals on top, cover it with a piece of fabric, hammer it down, then peel away the fabric to reveal your masterpiece. We will provide the botanicals, art supplies, and paper, all you need to bring are your besties and a hammer!We will have wine for sale ...
Youngberg Hill Winery
Youngberg Hill Winery 10660 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
September (2023)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable