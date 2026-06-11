Flow + Sip - Yoga on the Terrace at Amaterra

Flow + Sip is coming to Amaterra Winery! Move your body as you gaze out over the terrace and experience this incredible setting. Participants are encouraged to meet their bodies where they are, with options to both modify or intensify - it's designed to be approachable, fun, and engaging.



This is your chance to break a sweat, build strength, and connect with others in a beautiful, social environment. Spots are limited - Join the Flow + Sip community!



Tickets are $65 for an hour-long yoga session followed by a complimentary glass of wine on the terrace and will be every other Sunday from June to August. Class bundles are available for purchase.



Mats will be provided, but consider bringing your own water bottle, or you can purchase one of ours with the Amaterra logo!