Floral Workshop at Chris James Cellars

Fall Floral Workshop

Sunday, October 8, 2023 | 11 am to 1 pm

Connect with nature and learn from a native Oregonian floral designer while you sip wine! We are back for another segment of the workshop series, Fall Edition! This season, we moved this event to a Sunday morning, and will have a Mimosa option!

Stacy with Skinnie Rose Design will teach you how to curate the perfect centerpiece for your Fall tablescape, whether it be for your home or for gifting.

All guests will leave with a beautiful centerpiece filled with greens, local blooms, and knowledge that will without a doubt impress your friends and family!

Check out her work here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skinnie_rose_design

All tools will be provided including a vessel for your arrangement

Location: Chris James Cellars - McMinnville

Floral Designer: Stacy with Skinnie Rose Design

Cost: $75 per person (includes all supplies needed and a flight of wine)

* Cancellations made within 48 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.

Optional add-on: Charcuterie cone by Charcuterie Me

Add-on cost: $14

We've also partnered with local woman-owned business Charcuterie Me to provide light fare to pair with your wine and floral making experience.

Includes: Gourmet cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruit & berries, crackers, pickles, olives, nuts, & petite sweets, all wrapped up in a cute little selfie-style cone!

Must purchase ahead of time. We may or may not have extras on-site for sale. Use the event link to add-on.

