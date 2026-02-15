|Location:
Silverback Winery Estate
11374 Sunnyview Road NE, Salem, Oregon 97317
(866) 803-WINE
info@silverbackwine.com
https://silverbackwine.com/events/flights-for-the-fight-a-firefighter-led-fundraiser-benefiting-blood-cancer-united/
Flights for the Fight
February 15 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Free
Join us for Flights for the Fight, a firefighter-led fundraiser benefiting Blood Cancer United!
On Sunday, February 15th from 1–4 PM, Silverback Estate Winery is teaming up with Portland firefighters to raise money for an incredible cause—and 100% of proceeds from every wine flight sold will be donated.
Come enjoy great wine, live music, and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere while helping support those fighting blood cancer.
🍷 What to Expect:
🔥 Firefighter Stair Challenge
– Try on real firefighter gear and climb the elliptical stair mill
🚒 Wine Flights for a Cause
– Every flight sold directly supports Blood Cancer United🎶 Live Music
– Portland Fire’s very own duo False Alarm, starring Jason Segui & Alex Hinkle
🎟 Raffle Prizes
– Prizes to be announced (raffle tickets available at the event)
🐶 Special Guests
– Social-media-famous fire dogs Barnie & Probie will be there!
👨👩👧👦 Family & Dog Friendly
– All are welcome!
Every glass poured and every raffle ticket purchased helps move us closer to our goal: raising as much money as possible to support Blood Cancer United.
👉 Invite your friends, bring your family, and come drink wine for a cause.
