Flights for the Fight

Flights for the Fight, a firefighter-led fundraiser benefiting Blood Cancer United!

February 15 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free

Join us for Flights for the Fight, a firefighter-led fundraiser benefiting Blood Cancer United!





On Sunday, February 15th from 1–4 PM, Silverback Estate Winery is teaming up with Portland firefighters to raise money for an incredible cause—and 100% of proceeds from every wine flight sold will be donated.





Come enjoy great wine, live music, and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere while helping support those fighting blood cancer.





🍷 What to Expect:



🔥 Firefighter Stair Challenge

– Try on real firefighter gear and climb the elliptical stair mill



🚒 Wine Flights for a Cause

– Every flight sold directly supports Blood Cancer United🎶 Live Music

– Portland Fire’s very own duo False Alarm, starring Jason Segui & Alex Hinkle



🎟 Raffle Prizes

– Prizes to be announced (raffle tickets available at the event)



🐶 Special Guests

– Social-media-famous fire dogs Barnie & Probie will be there!



👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family & Dog Friendly

– All are welcome!

Every glass poured and every raffle ticket purchased helps move us closer to our goal: raising as much money as possible to support Blood Cancer United.





👉 Invite your friends, bring your family, and come drink wine for a cause.