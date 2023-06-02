|Location:
|Syndicate Wine Bar
|Map:
|2401 E Portland Rd Suite 6,, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5038075008
|Email:
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
|All Dates:
Flights & Bites with Natalie's Estate
We're partnering with our friends at Syndicate Wine Bar - Newberg. They will be preparing paninis and house-made soup paired with a flight of 3 of our wines. We hope you can join us for a delicious night out.
Paninis include:
The Reubenator Panini - Corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss with thousand island spread on a marbled rye
Turkey Cranberry Panini - Turkey, Swiss, and cranberry lightly toasted to perfection.
Cuban Panini -Ham, pastrami, and Swiss on rustic bread with Dijon mustard and dill pickles
There are many other choices of paninis and even GF options too!
The flight of wine includes:
2022 Natale's Estate Chardonnay (newly released!)
2021 Natalie's Estate Barbera
2019 Natalie's Estate Sangiovese
It's going to be so much fun. We'd love to see you!
All the Details:
Location: Syndicate Wine Bar at 2401 E Portland Rd Suite 6, Newberg, OR 97132
Date: Friday, June 2nd, 4-9 PM (Open house seating)
Ticket price for the flight of three wines and dinner combo $30
Tickets - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flights-bites-with-natalies-estate-tickets-598931228427
Facebook Event details - https://www.facebook.com/events/584607866945599
Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/
https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
Fee: $30 per person
Includes Panini of your choice, wine flight, and soup of the day