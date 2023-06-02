Flights & Bites with Natalie's Estate

We're partnering with our friends at Syndicate Wine Bar - Newberg. They will be preparing paninis and house-made soup paired with a flight of 3 of our wines. We hope you can join us for a delicious night out.



Paninis include:

The Reubenator Panini - Corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss with thousand island spread on a marbled rye



Turkey Cranberry Panini - Turkey, Swiss, and cranberry lightly toasted to perfection.



Cuban Panini -Ham, pastrami, and Swiss on rustic bread with Dijon mustard and dill pickles



There are many other choices of paninis and even GF options too!



The flight of wine includes:

2022 Natale's Estate Chardonnay (newly released!)

2021 Natalie's Estate Barbera

2019 Natalie's Estate Sangiovese

It's going to be so much fun. We'd love to see you!



All the Details:

Location: Syndicate Wine Bar at 2401 E Portland Rd Suite 6, Newberg, OR 97132

Date: Friday, June 2nd, 4-9 PM (Open house seating)

Ticket price for the flight of three wines and dinner combo $30

Tickets - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flights-bites-with-natalies-estate-tickets-598931228427



Facebook Event details - https://www.facebook.com/events/584607866945599

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

