Flight Club Thursday Live Music: Wren the Band

Join us for our Flight Club Thursday Live Music Series - open to the public!

Wren the band is a Soul-Folk Band from Portland Oregon. Our core members are Chrissy Wood on vocals and Andy Wilhelm on Guitar, who have been working together since 2018.

Our music is will make you want to close your eyes and drop into the present moment. Some songs will make you dance, some might make you cry.

 

Fee: $10

Vine-side live music - open to the public!

