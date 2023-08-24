 Calendar Home
Location:Raptor Ridge Winery
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro Highway, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5036288463
Email:info@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:http://18700 SW Hillsboro Highway
All Dates:Aug 24, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Flight Club Thursday Live Music: Roundhouse Band

Join us for our Flight Club Thursday Live Music Series - open to the public!

Roundhouse performs music from a variety of genres using bluegrass instrumentation; bass, guitar, mandolin, and fiddle. Harmonies are integral to the Roundhouse sound; working out interesting and unique arrangements. Bluegrass, folk, southern and classic rock, a capella, gospel, country, blazing instrumentals and original compositions all appear in the band's repertoire!

 

Fee: $10

Vine-side live music: open to the public!

