Location:Raptor Ridge Winery
Map:18700 SW Hillsboro Highway, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5036288463
Email:info@raptorridgewinery.com
Website:http://18700 SW Hillsboro Highway
All Dates:Jul 27, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Flight Club Thursday Live Music: Kris Deelane

Join us for our Flight Club Thursday Live Music Series - open to the public!

Powerhouse vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Kris Deelane, has spent over three decades performing, touring, and recording. She's played festivals including Waterfront Blues Fest, Oregon Country Fair, Burning Man, High Sierra, Kerrville, and What the Festival. She is the bandleader of 9 piece Motown/Soul Revue Kris Deelane and the Hurt, and also for the annual recreation of the Band's Last Waltz shows at Alberta Rose Theatre. Kris has performed with countless artists including Joan Jett, Brian Wilson (Beach Boys), Jerry Joseph, The Decembrists, 3 Dog Night, Martha Davis (The Motels), John Doe (X, The Knitters), Jill Sobule, Peter Yarrow, David Rovics and Anne Feeney.

 

Fee: $10

Vine-side live music - open to the public!

