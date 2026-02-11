|Location:
|RH Estate Wines
|Map:
|2995 Michigan City Lane NW,, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-362-1596
|Email:
|Tastingroom@rhestatewines.com
|Website:
|http://www.rhestatewines.com
|All Dates:
Flashbacks and Kruncheese
The Flashbacks will be here playing music from the 70's,80's,90's and we love having Kruncheese out with her amazing gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and soup.
Flashbacks and Kruncheese
Flashbacks and Kruncheeze
RH Estate Wines
RH Estate Wines 97304 2995 Michigan City Lane NW,, Salem, OR 97304