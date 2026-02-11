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Location:RH Estate Wines
Map:2995 Michigan City Lane NW,, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-362-1596
Email:Tastingroom@rhestatewines.com
Website:http://www.rhestatewines.com
All Dates:Nov 6, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Flashbacks and Kruncheese

The Flashbacks will be here playing music from the 70's,80's,90's and we love having Kruncheese out with her amazing gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and soup.

Flashbacks and Kruncheeze 

RH Estate Wines
RH Estate Wines 97304 2995 Michigan City Lane NW,, Salem, OR 97304
November (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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