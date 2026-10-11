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Location:Porron Cellars
Map:210 Oak St, Hood River, OR 97031
Email:danielle@porroncellars.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flamenco-live-at-porron-tickets-2000049083649
All Dates:Oct 11, 2026 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Doors at 2pm, performance at 3pm

FLAMENCO: LIVE AT PORRÓN

Get ready to EXPERIENCE FLAMENCO up close!

Join us at Porrón Cellars for a Sunday filled with passion, rhythm, and the unmistakable energy of live flamenco. Whether you’re a longtime fan or experiencing flamenco for the first time, this intimate performance will immerse you in this vibrant Spanish art form.

Feel the rhythm, hear the guitar, and experience the power and artistry of flamenco dancers performing just feet away. It’s a unique opportunity to experience live flamenco in the heart of downtown Hood River.

Seating is limited for this special ticketed performance, so advance tickets are highly recommended. Purchase your tickets by going directly to the eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flamenco-live-at-porron-tickets-2000049083649

Doors open at 2:00 PM for ticket holders, and the performance begins at 3:00 PM. Please be seated by 2:50 PM.

 

Fee: $30-$100

Feel the fiery rhythms, passion, and energy of live flamenco! Join us at Porrón for an unforgettable Sunday afternoon performance.

Porron Cellars
Porron Cellars 97031 210 Oak St, Hood River, OR 97031
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