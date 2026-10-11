FLAMENCO: LIVE AT PORRÓN

Get ready to EXPERIENCE FLAMENCO up close!



Join us at Porrón Cellars for a Sunday filled with passion, rhythm, and the unmistakable energy of live flamenco. Whether you’re a longtime fan or experiencing flamenco for the first time, this intimate performance will immerse you in this vibrant Spanish art form.



Feel the rhythm, hear the guitar, and experience the power and artistry of flamenco dancers performing just feet away. It’s a unique opportunity to experience live flamenco in the heart of downtown Hood River.



Seating is limited for this special ticketed performance, so advance tickets are highly recommended. Purchase your tickets by going directly to the eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flamenco-live-at-porron-tickets-2000049083649



Doors open at 2:00 PM for ticket holders, and the performance begins at 3:00 PM. Please be seated by 2:50 PM.

Fee: $30-$100