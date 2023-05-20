Flâneur Wines Promenade Preview Party

Celebrate the re-opening of our Blue Barn at La Belle Promenade Vineyard as we gather for an open house style party.



Admission is $30 a person and includes a flight of five new release wines (free for members).



The 4-piece music group, Steve and Co., will be setting the tone with some rock 'n' roll from 1-3pm. Come hungry; Carlton’s Renegade x Blind Pig will be popping up and preparing our delicious Promenade Picnics, available for purchase.



Make a reservation to let us know you're coming. Tickets will be available at the door upon availability. Our Blue Barn has limited seating, so we encourage you to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair to spread out across the promenade. As true Oregonians, we will be gathering rain or shine so do your good weather chants and dances with us. Tickets are non-refundable but are transferable.



ADMISSION:

- General Admission: $30/ticket (waived with a three bottle purchase day of the event)

- Bon Vivant Club Members: Complimentary Admission up to 8 tickets

- Connoisseur of Life Club Members: Complimentary Admission up to 6 tickets

- Flâneur Club Members: Complimentary Admission up to 4 tickets



MEMBERS BE SURE TO LOGIN WITH THE EMAIL ASSOCIATED TO YOUR MEMBERSHIP TO RECEIVE COMPLIMENTARY ADMISSION. Email kellie@flaneurwines.com for assistance.



No outside food permitted. Dogs are welcome as long as they stay on their leash.





Fee: $30