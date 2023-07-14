Five Course Pairing Dinner

MENU



First Course

Cucumber Melon Gazpacho

Crispy Cilantro Pepitos



2021 Three Otters Rosé

Willamette Valley AVA



Second Course

Broccoli Walnut Salad w Pork Belly

Sumac, Red Pepper, Pork Belly, Raspberry Vinaigrette

—

Broccoli Walnut Salad w Prawns

Sumac, Red Pepper, Prawns, Raspberry Vinaigrette

(Pescetarian)

—

Broccoli Walnut Salad w Bakon

Sumac, Red Pepper, Bakon, Raspberry Vinaigrette

(Vegan)



2018 Björnson Vineyard Pinot Noir

Eola-Amity Hills AVA



Third Course

Flor de Calabaza

Three Cheese, Green Onion, Parsley

—

Flor de Calabaza

Ratatouille

(Vegan)



2019 Bella Vida Vineyard Pinot Noir

Dundee Hills AVA



Fourth Course

Smoked Duck Breast

Rosemary Blackberry Gastrique and Roasted Root Mash

—

Seared Halibut

Tarragon Sauce Verde

—

Smoked Marinated Tofu

Roasted Heirloom Tomato Cashew Creme

(Vegan)



2018 Momtazi Vineyard Pinot Noir

McMinnville AVA



Dessert

Chocolate Amaretto Hazelnut Torte

Vanilla Bean Whipped Frosting

—

Vegan Ice Creme Delight

Fresh Seasonal Fruits

(Vegan)



2021 Gertrud Sauvigon Blanc Ice Wine

Columbia Gorge AVA



Please call 503-267-7432 and let us know of any dietary restrictions. Seating is available indoors and outdoors on our covered and heated patio.

Please make your selection when you book.



Food is $90

Wine is $60

Club members get their club discount on wine

Fee: $150