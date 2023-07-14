 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
Map:1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 5032677432
Email:eric@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://10404 SW Mt Adams Dr
All Dates:Jul 14, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Five Course Pairing Dinner

MENU

First Course
Cucumber Melon Gazpacho
Crispy Cilantro Pepitos

2021 Three Otters Rosé
Willamette Valley AVA

Second Course
Broccoli Walnut Salad w Pork Belly
Sumac, Red Pepper, Pork Belly, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Broccoli Walnut Salad w Prawns
Sumac, Red Pepper, Prawns, Raspberry Vinaigrette
(Pescetarian)

Broccoli Walnut Salad w Bakon
Sumac, Red Pepper, Bakon, Raspberry Vinaigrette
(Vegan)

2018 Björnson Vineyard Pinot Noir
Eola-Amity Hills AVA

Third Course
Flor de Calabaza
Three Cheese, Green Onion, Parsley

Flor de Calabaza
Ratatouille
(Vegan)

2019 Bella Vida Vineyard Pinot Noir
Dundee Hills AVA

Fourth Course
Smoked Duck Breast
Rosemary Blackberry Gastrique and Roasted Root Mash

Seared Halibut
Tarragon Sauce Verde

Smoked Marinated Tofu
Roasted Heirloom Tomato Cashew Creme
(Vegan)

2018 Momtazi Vineyard Pinot Noir
McMinnville AVA

Dessert
Chocolate Amaretto Hazelnut Torte
Vanilla Bean Whipped Frosting

Vegan Ice Creme Delight
Fresh Seasonal Fruits
(Vegan)

2021 Gertrud Sauvigon Blanc Ice Wine
Columbia Gorge AVA

Please call 503-267-7432 and let us know of any dietary restrictions. Seating is available indoors and outdoors on our covered and heated patio.
Please make your selection when you book.

Food is $90
Wine is $60
Club members get their club discount on wine

 

Fee: $150

Choose between three different menus: Vegan Pescetarian Traditional

