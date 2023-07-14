|Location:
|The Fullerton Tasting Room in Portland
|Map:
|1966 NW Pettygrove Street, Portland, OR 97209
|Phone:
|5032677432
|Email:
|eric@fullertonwines.com
|Website:
|http://10404 SW Mt Adams Dr
|All Dates:
Five Course Pairing Dinner
MENU
First Course
Cucumber Melon Gazpacho
Crispy Cilantro Pepitos
2021 Three Otters Rosé
Willamette Valley AVA
Second Course
Broccoli Walnut Salad w Pork Belly
Sumac, Red Pepper, Pork Belly, Raspberry Vinaigrette
—
Broccoli Walnut Salad w Prawns
Sumac, Red Pepper, Prawns, Raspberry Vinaigrette
(Pescetarian)
—
Broccoli Walnut Salad w Bakon
Sumac, Red Pepper, Bakon, Raspberry Vinaigrette
(Vegan)
2018 Björnson Vineyard Pinot Noir
Eola-Amity Hills AVA
Third Course
Flor de Calabaza
Three Cheese, Green Onion, Parsley
—
Flor de Calabaza
Ratatouille
(Vegan)
2019 Bella Vida Vineyard Pinot Noir
Dundee Hills AVA
Fourth Course
Smoked Duck Breast
Rosemary Blackberry Gastrique and Roasted Root Mash
—
Seared Halibut
Tarragon Sauce Verde
—
Smoked Marinated Tofu
Roasted Heirloom Tomato Cashew Creme
(Vegan)
2018 Momtazi Vineyard Pinot Noir
McMinnville AVA
Dessert
Chocolate Amaretto Hazelnut Torte
Vanilla Bean Whipped Frosting
—
Vegan Ice Creme Delight
Fresh Seasonal Fruits
(Vegan)
2021 Gertrud Sauvigon Blanc Ice Wine
Columbia Gorge AVA
Please call 503-267-7432 and let us know of any dietary restrictions. Seating is available indoors and outdoors on our covered and heated patio.
Please make your selection when you book.
Food is $90
Wine is $60
Club members get their club discount on wine
Fee: $150
Choose between three different menus: Vegan Pescetarian Traditional