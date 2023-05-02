 Calendar Home
Location:Historic Downtown Hillsboro
Map:Main Street, Hillsboro, Oregon 97124
Email:bridie.harrington@hillsborooregon.gov
Website:http://https://www.hillsboro-oregon.gov/our-city/departments/parks-recreation/events/art-walk
All Dates:May 2, 2023 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

First Tuesday Art Walk Celebrating OR Wine Month

Tuesday, May 2nd, from 5pm to 8pm stroll through downtown historic Hillsboro to enjoy wines from several local wineries, while listening to live music, viewing works by various local artists and dining on foods from a variety of restaurants.

During May, Oregon Wine Month, the following local wineries will be offering mini-tasting flights for only $5. No reservations required.
- DAnu Wines at DAnu Wines Tasting Room located at 173 NE 3rd Avenue, Suite 107
- Catman Cellars at Puppernickel located at 133 SE 3rd Avenue
- Helvetia Winery at Bag’n Baggage located at 350 E Main Street
- La Randonnée at Skywater Fine Wines located at 384 E Main Street
- Résolu Cellars at The Winery on 4th located at 260 SE 4th Avenue

 

Fee: $Free

