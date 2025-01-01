 Calendar Home
Location:Linn County Expo Center
Map:3700 Knox Butte Rd, Albany, Oregon 97322
Phone: 866.904.6165
Email:info@firsttasteoregon.com
Website:https://firsttasteoregon.com/
All Dates:Feb 6, 2026 - Feb 7, 2026 Friday: 3-9pm VIP Access opens at 2pm Saturday: Noon-9pm VIP Access opens at 11am

First Taste Oregon

150 different vendors featuring 60+ Oregon Wines & Spirits to Explore.

Shop the very best of Oregon’s food, spirits, and wine—all under one roof.

First Taste Oregon is full of flavor, fun, and community featuring local chefs, live music, and artisan goods.

Grab your friends, make a day of it, and come celebrate great tastes, great people, and great fun in the heart of the Willamette Valley.

General admission online or at the door.

Want the exclusive VIP treatment – limited VIP tickets available online while supplies last.

Nearby Hotels with Special Rates and Complimentary Shuttle available!

 

Fee: $10-$80

Two-day festival celebrating Oregon food, wine, spirits, chefs, tastings, demos, and fun.



Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984.



