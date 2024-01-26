First Taste Oregon

First Taste Oregon - more vendors and more fun for 2024! We have filled up the Jackman Long Building and added the amazing VIP Experience in the Swank Lounge! Wine, Brew, Ciders, Meads, Spirits and so much more. Great entertainment, demonstrations and treats. Ride the Party bus from Keizer Best Western Hotel - spend the day with friends sampling and grazing your way through the sampling of Oregon.

General admission or VIP options. Buy online to guarantee your ticket. For details and list of all vendors see website www.FirstTasteOregon.com

Fee: $15 - $50