Location:Columbia Hall, Oregon State Fairgrounds
Map:2330 17th Street NE, Salem, OR 97301
Phone: 866-904-6165
Email:info@FirstTasteOregon.com
Website:http://www.FirstTasteOregon.com
All Dates:Jan 24, 2020 - Jan 25, 2020 Friday 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday noon to 9 p.m.

First Taste Oregon

First Taste Oregon kicks off the season of wine festivals in Oregon. 30 wineries plus ciders, meads, brews and distilled spirits from Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. Free parking, live music.

 

Fee: $8 - $20

First Taste of the New Year, wine, brews & ciders, Spirits and culinary tastes.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

