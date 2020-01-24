|Location:
|Columbia Hall, Oregon State Fairgrounds
|Map:
|2330 17th Street NE, Salem, OR 97301
|Phone:
|866-904-6165
|Email:
|info@FirstTasteOregon.com
|Website:
|http://www.FirstTasteOregon.com
|All Dates:
First Taste Oregon
First Taste Oregon kicks off the season of wine festivals in Oregon. 30 wineries plus ciders, meads, brews and distilled spirits from Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. Free parking, live music.
Fee: $8 - $20
First Taste of the New Year, wine, brews & ciders, Spirits and culinary tastes.