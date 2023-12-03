 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines Tasting Room
Map:17495 NE McDougall Rd., Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-8777
Email:connect@remywines.com
Website:http://https://square.site/book/79W2XSYQDNW0D/remy-wines-dayton-or
All Dates:Dec 3, 2023 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

First Sunday Library Lagrein Tasting

2010 Lagrein
2011 Lagrein
2012 Lagrein
2013 Estate Lagrein
We'll open a bottle of our limited, current release too!
Library tastings are $30/$15 for club and these limited bottles will be available for purchase! Our regular flight is also available. Please book your reservation and let us know on the day of your visit which flight you'd like to do.

 

Fee: $30

Taste and compare four vintages from our library and our current release of Lagrein.

