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Location:Thurston Wine Garage
Map:6112 Main St., Springfield, OR 97478
Phone: 5415136813
Email:freytagcellars@gmail.com
Website:https://freytagcellars.com
All Dates:Jul 4, 2026 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

First Saturday of July Wine Tasting

Enjoy a fun and relaxed wine tasting setting with winemaker Chris Freytag, as he takes you through micro-boutique wines crafted for the Freytag Cellars family label. Sauvignon Blanc, Rose of Tempranillo, and the popular Strawberry Wine will begin the flight, which will later be joined by Blackberry Wine, Pinot Noir, Tempranillo, and other delicious reds.

First Saturday of July Wine Tasting with Freytag Cellars, 1pm to 5pm

Thurston Wine Garage
Thurston Wine Garage 97478 6112 Main St., Springfield, OR 97478
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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