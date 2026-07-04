First Saturday of July Wine Tasting

Enjoy a fun and relaxed wine tasting setting with winemaker Chris Freytag, as he takes you through micro-boutique wines crafted for the Freytag Cellars family label. Sauvignon Blanc, Rose of Tempranillo, and the popular Strawberry Wine will begin the flight, which will later be joined by Blackberry Wine, Pinot Noir, Tempranillo, and other delicious reds.