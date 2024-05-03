First Friday Tasting

Join us on Friday, May 3, as we welcome Lizzy Esqueda of Mijita Wine Co., Diana Schultz of Augustina Cellars, and Cynthia Thompson of CAT Cellars.



We’ll be tasting through a wonderful diversity of varietals and styles from these wonderful winemakers, ranging from more uncommon whites thru bigger Columbia Valley reds. Bottles will be available to take home!

Fee: $20.00