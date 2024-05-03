 Calendar Home
Location:Ora et Labora Wine Shop
Map:3928 N Williams Ave, Portland, Oregon 97227
Phone: 5039369611
Email:info@oraetlabora.wine
Website:http://https://www.oraetlabora.wine/events/p/may-first-friday-tasting
All Dates:May 3, 2024 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

First Friday Tasting

Join us on Friday, May 3, as we welcome Lizzy Esqueda of Mijita Wine Co., Diana Schultz of Augustina Cellars, and Cynthia Thompson of CAT Cellars.

We’ll be tasting through a wonderful diversity of varietals and styles from these wonderful winemakers, ranging from more uncommon whites thru bigger Columbia Valley reds. Bottles will be available to take home!

 

Fee: $20.00

Taste a diversity of varietals and styles from three local winemakers!

Ora et Labora Wine Shop
Ora et Labora Wine Shop 97227 3928 N Williams Ave, Portland, Oregon 97227
May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable