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Location:Domaine Lumineux Tasting Room
Map:115 N Washington St, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-376-1600
Email:info@domainelumineux.com
Website:https://domainelumineux.com/visit-us/events/
All Dates:Nov 6, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

First Friday Live Music

Join us at Domaine Lumineux during Downtown Newberg’s First Friday Art Walk for an evening of live music and wine featuring Rob Rainwater.

A Pacific Northwest Americana singer-songwriter, Rob brings together original music and familiar covers with influences ranging from Paul Simon and Bob Dylan to Tom Petty and contemporary Americana.

Make Domaine Lumineux part of your First Friday plans and enjoy an evening of wine and live music before exploring the other art, shops, tasting rooms, and happenings throughout downtown Newberg.

Reservations are encouraged. Seating is limited in our tasting room, and our live music evenings tend to fill up. Reserving ahead is the best way to ensure a seat.

Join us at Domaine Lumineux for Downtown Newberg’s First Friday Art Walk, featuring live music by Americana singer-songwriter Rob Rainwater. Enjoy an evening of acoustic favorites, original songs, and great wine while exploring all that downtown Newberg has to offer.

Domaine Lumineux Tasting Room
Domaine Lumineux Tasting Room 97132 115 N Washington St, Newberg, OR 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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