First Friday Live Music

Join us at Domaine Lumineux during Downtown Newberg’s First Friday Art Walk for an evening of live music and wine featuring Rob Rainwater.



A Pacific Northwest Americana singer-songwriter, Rob brings together original music and familiar covers with influences ranging from Paul Simon and Bob Dylan to Tom Petty and contemporary Americana.



Make Domaine Lumineux part of your First Friday plans and enjoy an evening of wine and live music before exploring the other art, shops, tasting rooms, and happenings throughout downtown Newberg.



Reservations are encouraged. Seating is limited in our tasting room, and our live music evenings tend to fill up. Reserving ahead is the best way to ensure a seat.