First Friday Guest Winemakear

Helioterra is all about supporting other women in the wine industry! At the Helioterra Wine Bar, Anne Hubatch features women winemakers the first Friday of every month and in three years of hosting this event, they have never duplicated a winemaker.



This May, Ariel Eberle has been invited to be the Guest Winemaker at Helioterra's First Friday. Join Ariel as she takes over the bar for the evening, featuring YVV wines and small bites to pair. Can't stop in Friday? No worries, Helioterra will be selling our wines all through the weekend.