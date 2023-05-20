Fireside Series - Taste the Terroir

Privately hosted in our cozy Fireside Room, you will enjoy an afternoon tasting as we explore the many differences between our wines and those of our Willamette Valley peers.



This intimate tasting will offer a discovery of different soil types, micro-climates, winemaking styles, and an overall appreciation of the diverse landscape found within neighboring wine regions. We will focus on Pinot noir and Rosé from six wineries within the Willamette Valley.



A reservation is required to attend. This event will be limited to 12 guests.



COST

Includes wine tasting and charcuterie board, served family-style

$75 - General admission

$37.50 - Walnut & Oak Family Roots Wine Club members

$56.25 - Alder Family Roots Wine Club members



ABOUT THE FIRESIDE SERIES

Fireside Series Events explore vine origin, winemaking processes, climate and vintage variation, wine styles, and much more. More Fireside Series events will be announced soon!

Fee: $75