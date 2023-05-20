 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035801596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/405160/
All Dates:May 20, 2023 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Fireside Series - Taste the Terroir

Privately hosted in our cozy Fireside Room, you will enjoy an afternoon tasting as we explore the many differences between our wines and those of our Willamette Valley peers.

This intimate tasting will offer a discovery of different soil types, micro-climates, winemaking styles, and an overall appreciation of the diverse landscape found within neighboring wine regions. We will focus on Pinot noir and Rosé from six wineries within the Willamette Valley.

A reservation is required to attend. This event will be limited to 12 guests.

COST
Includes wine tasting and charcuterie board, served family-style
$75 - General admission
$37.50 - Walnut & Oak Family Roots Wine Club members
$56.25 - Alder Family Roots Wine Club members

ABOUT THE FIRESIDE SERIES
Fireside Series Events explore vine origin, winemaking processes, climate and vintage variation, wine styles, and much more. More Fireside Series events will be announced soon!

 

Fee: $75

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

