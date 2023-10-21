Fireside Series - Multiple Personalities



Each harvest, the vineyard tells a new story that is captured in the wines of the vintage.



In warm vintages, wines tend to have fuller-body, concentrated flavors and in some cases, higher alcohol levels. In cool vintages, wines tend to have higher acidity levels, silkier body and elegant fruit flavors.



Join us to taste the contrast of a warm vintage compared to a cool vintage. We will share Chardonnay and Pinot noir from two very different years to showcase the impact of Mother Nature.



$55 / Reduced for Club members

Fee: $55