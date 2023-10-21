 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035801596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/wine-tasting-events-dundee/
All Dates:Oct 21, 2023

Fireside Series - Multiple Personalities


Each harvest, the vineyard tells a new story that is captured in the wines of the vintage.

In warm vintages, wines tend to have fuller-body, concentrated flavors and in some cases, higher alcohol levels. In cool vintages, wines tend to have higher acidity levels, silkier body and elegant fruit flavors.

Join us to taste the contrast of a warm vintage compared to a cool vintage. We will share Chardonnay and Pinot noir from two very different years to showcase the impact of Mother Nature.

$55 / Reduced for Club members

 

Fee: $55

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
October (2023)
« September
November »
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

