Fireside Series - Moments in Time

Enjoy an afternoon exploring some of the first vintages of wines produced by Knudsen Vineyards with a vertical Pinot noir tasting from 2012-2017.



You will be among the first to enjoy these library gems and discover the nuances and unique qualities of gracefully aged wines.



Let's explore each vintage together and discuss the history and vision at Knudsen Vineyards.



COST

Includes wine tasting and charcuterie board, served family-style

$75 - General admission

$37.50 - Walnut & Oak Family Roots Wine Club members

$56.25 - Alder Family Roots Wine Club members



ABOUT THE FIRESIDE SERIES

Fireside Series Events explore vine origin, winemaking processes, climate and vintage variation, wine styles, and much more. More Fireside Series events will be announced soon!

Fee: $75