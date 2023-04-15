|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/events/
|All Dates:
Fireside Series - Moments in Time
Enjoy an afternoon exploring some of the first vintages of wines produced by Knudsen Vineyards with a vertical Pinot noir tasting from 2012-2017.
You will be among the first to enjoy these library gems and discover the nuances and unique qualities of gracefully aged wines.
Let's explore each vintage together and discuss the history and vision at Knudsen Vineyards.
COST
Includes wine tasting and charcuterie board, served family-style
$75 - General admission
$37.50 - Walnut & Oak Family Roots Wine Club members
$56.25 - Alder Family Roots Wine Club members
ABOUT THE FIRESIDE SERIES
Fireside Series Events explore vine origin, winemaking processes, climate and vintage variation, wine styles, and much more. More Fireside Series events will be announced soon!
