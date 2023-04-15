 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/events/
All Dates:Apr 15, 2023 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Fireside Series - Moments in Time

Enjoy an afternoon exploring some of the first vintages of wines produced by Knudsen Vineyards with a vertical Pinot noir tasting from 2012-2017.

You will be among the first to enjoy these library gems and discover the nuances and unique qualities of gracefully aged wines.

Let's explore each vintage together and discuss the history and vision at Knudsen Vineyards.

COST
Includes wine tasting and charcuterie board, served family-style
$75 - General admission
$37.50 - Walnut & Oak Family Roots Wine Club members
$56.25 - Alder Family Roots Wine Club members

ABOUT THE FIRESIDE SERIES
Fireside Series Events explore vine origin, winemaking processes, climate and vintage variation, wine styles, and much more. More Fireside Series events will be announced soon!

 

Fee: $75

Enjoy an afternoon exploring some of the first vintages of wines produced by Knudsen Vineyards with

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
April (2023)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable