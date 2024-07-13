|Location:
|Cória Estates
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
|5033630525
|info@coriaestates.com
|http://8252 Redstone Ave SE
Fire and Wine in the Vines
Join us for a night of culinary passion as Proletariat ignites the flames and crafts an exploration of flavors to awaken your palate! Winemaker, Aurora Coria, will curate a selection of exquisite wines to pair with all the flame kissed dishes, showcasing the bounty of our estate vineyard and beyond. Witness magic as flames dance and flavors explode, creating endless mouthwatering food & wine pairings.
Fee: $165
