Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:info@coriaestates.com
Website:http://8252 Redstone Ave SE
All Dates:Jul 13, 2024 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Fire and Wine in the Vines

Join us for a night of culinary passion as Proletariat ignites the flames and crafts an exploration of flavors to awaken your palate! Winemaker, Aurora Coria, will curate a selection of exquisite wines to pair with all the flame kissed dishes, showcasing the bounty of our estate vineyard and beyond. Witness magic as flames dance and flavors explode, creating endless mouthwatering food & wine pairings.

 

Fee: $165

