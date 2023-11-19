 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038834111
Email:jon@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://21000 SW Eagle Point Rd
All Dates:Nov 19, 2023 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Field & Vine Tasting Event

“Drinking good wine with good food in good company is one of life's most civilized pleasures.”

— Michael Broadbent


The dropping leaves and cooling temperatures of Fall mean it is time for gathering with close friends and neighbors to enjoy comforting foods and soulful wines. Join us as local chefs team up with Owner/Winegrower Scott Neal to celebrate Oregon’s bounty of wild game and the release of Coeur de Terre’s 2021 Single Block Designate Pinot Noir line up.

Four delicious small plates featuring locally sourced game meats from local chefs

2021 Renelle's Block, Sarah Jane's Block, Abby's Block, and Tallulah's Run Reserve Pinot Noir

Chat about what pairs, what doesn't, as well as a bit about the 2021 Vintage

Friends from Oregon Agencies to provide insight on Oregon's wildlife populations and habitats

Cellar Club Member tickets ($36) are on sale now, General Admission tickets ($65) will be available 10/22. (not a club member? call us at 503.883.4111 for more info)

 

Fee: $36/$65

Our New Release Pinot Noir poured alongside 4 tasting courses of Oregon Wild Game

Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Coeur de Terre Vineyard 21000 21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
November (2023)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable