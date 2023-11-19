Field & Vine Tasting Event

“Drinking good wine with good food in good company is one of life's most civilized pleasures.”



— Michael Broadbent





The dropping leaves and cooling temperatures of Fall mean it is time for gathering with close friends and neighbors to enjoy comforting foods and soulful wines. Join us as local chefs team up with Owner/Winegrower Scott Neal to celebrate Oregon’s bounty of wild game and the release of Coeur de Terre’s 2021 Single Block Designate Pinot Noir line up.



Four delicious small plates featuring locally sourced game meats from local chefs



2021 Renelle's Block, Sarah Jane's Block, Abby's Block, and Tallulah's Run Reserve Pinot Noir



Chat about what pairs, what doesn't, as well as a bit about the 2021 Vintage



Friends from Oregon Agencies to provide insight on Oregon's wildlife populations and habitats



Cellar Club Member tickets ($36) are on sale now, General Admission tickets ($65) will be available 10/22. (not a club member? call us at 503.883.4111 for more info)





Fee: $36/$65