 Calendar Home
Location:Aurora Vineyards
Map:21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
Phone: (503) 678-3390
Website:https://avwine.com/events/
All Dates:Dec 13, 2025 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Field & Vine Dinner

Join us for a 7-course family-style dinner (by Field & Vine Events) alongside friends, family and neighbors in our incredible Event Center alongside our award-winning wines.

DECEMBER 13th, 2025 @ 5:00pm

Purchase Policies:
Ticket price includes food, beverages, gratuities and ticketing fees.
Tickets are non-refundable/non-transferable to another event.
If you cannot attend, you are welcome to give or sell your tickets to friends or family.
Dinner will be held rain or shine. Please bring or wear the appropriate attire.
Menus are not posted prior to the event due to seasonality.
These events are intended for adults; therefore, we do not recommend children attend.

Dietary Information:
Due to the family-style nature of our events and to offer the highest quality experience, we can only guarantee accommodations for vegetarian requests (for main course) and nut allergies.

 

Fee: $150

Field & Vine Dinner

Aurora Vineyards
Aurora Vineyards 21338 21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
December (2025)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable