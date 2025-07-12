Field & Vine Dinner

Join us for a 7-course family-style dinner (by Field & Vine Events) alongside friends, family and neighbors in our incredible Event Center alongside our award-winning wines.



DECEMBER 13th, 2025 @ 5:00pm



Purchase Policies:

Ticket price includes food, beverages, gratuities and ticketing fees.

Tickets are non-refundable/non-transferable to another event.

If you cannot attend, you are welcome to give or sell your tickets to friends or family.

Dinner will be held rain or shine. Please bring or wear the appropriate attire.

Menus are not posted prior to the event due to seasonality.

These events are intended for adults; therefore, we do not recommend children attend.



Dietary Information:

Due to the family-style nature of our events and to offer the highest quality experience, we can only guarantee accommodations for vegetarian requests (for main course) and nut allergies.

Fee: $150