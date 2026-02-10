FG Wine Walk 2026

Spend the afternoon sipping your way through downtown Forest Grove at this relaxed and welcoming Wine Walk. Guests will explore local shops and businesses while enjoying tastings from a curated lineup of regional wineries.



Your ticket includes a tasting glass and 12 pours, giving you the freedom to choose your own path and discover new favorites along the way. With a friendly crowd that’s genuinely interested in meeting the people behind the wine, it’s more than just a tasting, it’s a chance to connect.



Make a day of it with local dining, shopping, and a vibrant downtown atmosphere, all set in the heart of Oregon wine country.

Fee: $30