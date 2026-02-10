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Location:Assured Partners Forest Grove
Map:2000 Pacific Avenue, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Phone: 5033573006
Email:info@fgcchamber.org
Website:https://fgcchamber.org/fgwinewalk-26/
All Dates:May 2, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

FG Wine Walk 2026

Spend the afternoon sipping your way through downtown Forest Grove at this relaxed and welcoming Wine Walk. Guests will explore local shops and businesses while enjoying tastings from a curated lineup of regional wineries.

Your ticket includes a tasting glass and 12 pours, giving you the freedom to choose your own path and discover new favorites along the way. With a friendly crowd that’s genuinely interested in meeting the people behind the wine, it’s more than just a tasting, it’s a chance to connect.

Make a day of it with local dining, shopping, and a vibrant downtown atmosphere, all set in the heart of Oregon wine country.

 

Fee: $30

FG wine walk with 12 wine tastings, local wineries, and a relaxed, welcoming vibe!

Assured Partners Forest Grove
Assured Partners Forest Grove 97116 2000 Pacific Avenue, Forest Grove, OR 97116
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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