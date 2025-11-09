 Calendar Home
Location:The Barrel Room
Map:OR HWY 99W, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 9715454200
Email:info@domainewillamette.com
Website:http://domainewillamette.com
All Dates:Nov 9, 2025 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Festive Charcuterie Making Class

Prepare to Impress This Season!

On Sunday, November 9th from 12-2pm, join us for a fun and festive hands-on class where you’ll learn how to build a stunning charcuterie board that’s perfect for all your upcoming holiday gatherings. From savory meats and artisanal cheeses to seasonal fruits and creative garnishes – you’ll leave ready to wow your guests!

Tickets are $80 ($70 for members/owners) and include all materials, step-by-step guidance on board design by Parri Van Dyke with Wedge & Cured, light bites, a complimentary glass of wine and $10 bottle credit.

 

Fee: $80

Let's gather, graze, and get into the holiday spirit!

The Barrel Room
The Barrel Room 97114 OR HWY 99W, Dayton, OR 97114
