Festive Charcuterie Making Class

Prepare to Impress This Season!



On Sunday, November 9th from 12-2pm, join us for a fun and festive hands-on class where you’ll learn how to build a stunning charcuterie board that’s perfect for all your upcoming holiday gatherings. From savory meats and artisanal cheeses to seasonal fruits and creative garnishes – you’ll leave ready to wow your guests!



Tickets are $80 ($70 for members/owners) and include all materials, step-by-step guidance on board design by Parri Van Dyke with Wedge & Cured, light bites, a complimentary glass of wine and $10 bottle credit.

