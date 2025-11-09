|Location:
|The Barrel Room
|OR HWY 99W, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|9715454200
|Email:
|info@domainewillamette.com
|Website:
|http://domainewillamette.com
Festive Charcuterie Making Class
Prepare to Impress This Season!
On Sunday, November 9th from 12-2pm, join us for a fun and festive hands-on class where you’ll learn how to build a stunning charcuterie board that’s perfect for all your upcoming holiday gatherings. From savory meats and artisanal cheeses to seasonal fruits and creative garnishes – you’ll leave ready to wow your guests!
Tickets are $80 ($70 for members/owners) and include all materials, step-by-step guidance on board design by Parri Van Dyke with Wedge & Cured, light bites, a complimentary glass of wine and $10 bottle credit.
Fee: $80
Let's gather, graze, and get into the holiday spirit!