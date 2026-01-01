Location: Phoenix Plaza Civic Center Map: 220 N. Main Street, Phoenix, OR 97535 Email: Karolina@goWildThyme.com Website: http://www.theFermentopia.com All Dates: Jan 24, 2026 - Jan 25, 2026 11am to 5pm both on Sat & Sun, January 24 and 25, 2026



FERMENTOPIA Festival

Fermentopia isn’t just a festival—it’s a flavor-forward adventure into the vibrant world of fermented foods and drinks. Set in the charming town of Phoenix, OR, this two-day marketplace brings together makers of kimchi, kraut, kombucha, miso, sourdough, cheese, chocolate, cider, wine, beer, jun, coffee and more! Taste, explore, learn and shop. Stock up your winter pantry with flavorful new products and favorites. Enjoy 'Seed to Plate' Ferments Brunch, or Fermentopia Dinner. Bring your crew and enjoy an unforgettable urban block party between Phoenix Civic Center, Moxie Brew Taphouse and Oregon Cheese Cave. Family-friendly, educational and very tasty! $7/day. Kids 12 and under enjoy free access.

Fee: $7