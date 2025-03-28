Femme Flight Friday: Women’s History Month

Femme Flight Fridays are a monthly affair held at The Compass McMinnville, a new boutique inn, where both guests and the public can connect with the women shaping Oregon’s wine country.



The Willamette Valley has no shortage of women in wine, and The Compass is excited to spotlight two industry powerhouses to close out Women’s History Month. On Friday, March 28th from 4-6:30pm, Kate Payne Brown of Dolores Wines and Wynne Peterson-Nedry of Ridgecrest Wines will pour at The Compass’ intimate Femme Flight Friday.



Kate Payne Brown, who will be sharing her personal label, Dolores Wines, was just named Head Winemaker at Argyle Winery—only the third person to hold this position since Argyle was established in 1987. Wynne Peterson-Nedry has deep roots in the Ribbon Ridge AVA (the smallest AVA in Oregon), and produces cellar-worthy Pinot Noirs at Ridgecrest Wines, alongside other Oregon varieties such as Riesling, Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Gris, Chenin Blanc and Gamay Noir.



The Compass is reimagining hospitality for modern travelers. This "self-check inn" blends the independence of a luxury rental with inviting communal spaces. Whether visitors are looking for a private work-from-”home” retreat or a social stay á-la European hostel-style traveling (for the epicurean explorer), The Compass is ready to meet every need.

Fee: $15