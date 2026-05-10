Federweisser Festival 2026 at Wetzel Estate!

🍇 A Taste of Harvest at Wetzel Estate!



Harvest is one of our favorite times of year, and we’re celebrating with a German tradition close to the Wetzel family — Federweisser!



Spend the afternoon at the winery on Saturday, October 10, from 12–5 PM, sipping fresh Federweisser, enjoying a delicious German food plate, and listening to live music from 1–4 PM. Bring the family, invite some friends, and enjoy the beautiful harvest season with us. 🍷🎶🇩🇪



FREE ENTRY • Food & wine available for purchase



RSVPs are greatly appreciated and help us prepare for the day!

📞 503-623-6181 Ext. 2

✉️ customerservice@wetzelestate.com



Come hungry, raise a glass, and celebrate harvest with us! Prost! 🥂

Fee: $Free