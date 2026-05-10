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Location:Wetzel Estate
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:alma@wetzelestate.com
Website:http://17485 Highway 22
All Dates:Oct 10, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Federweisser Festival 2026 at Wetzel Estate!

🍇 A Taste of Harvest at Wetzel Estate!

Harvest is one of our favorite times of year, and we’re celebrating with a German tradition close to the Wetzel family — Federweisser!

Spend the afternoon at the winery on Saturday, October 10, from 12–5 PM, sipping fresh Federweisser, enjoying a delicious German food plate, and listening to live music from 1–4 PM. Bring the family, invite some friends, and enjoy the beautiful harvest season with us. 🍷🎶🇩🇪

FREE ENTRY • Food & wine available for purchase

RSVPs are greatly appreciated and help us prepare for the day!
📞 503-623-6181 Ext. 2
✉️ customerservice@wetzelestate.com

Come hungry, raise a glass, and celebrate harvest with us! Prost! 🥂

 

Fee: $Free

Celebrate harvest season at Wetzel Estate Winery’s annual Federweisser Festival! Enjoy fresh Federweisser, authentic German cuisine, live music, and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Experience this special German harvest tradition surrounded by the beauty of the vineyard. Free entry; food and wine available for purchase. Prost!

Wetzel Estate
Wetzel Estate 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
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