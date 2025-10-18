 Calendar Home
Location:Wetzel Estate
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:alma@wetzelestate.com
Website:http://www.wetzelestate.com
All Dates:Oct 18, 2025 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Federweisser Festival 2025

Celebrate the harvest with us!

Join us for our annual Federweisser Festival on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 1–4 PM at Wetzel Estate!

What is Federweisser?
Federweisser is a young, partially fermented wine made from the first grapes of the harvest—lightly sweet, refreshing, and sometimes a little fizzy —and Zwiebelkuchen, a German onion cake. It’s a German seasonal tradition you won’t want to miss!

✨ Event Highlights:

Live music from 1–4 PM
Authentic German cuisine available for purchase
Federweisser available to enjoy on-site and take home ($20/bottle)
A fun, family-friendly celebration of harvest
🎉 Entry is FREE! Please RSVP to let us know you’re coming.

We look forward to celebrating the season with you!

👉Call us to RSVP at 503-623-6181 Ext 2 or email us at customerservice@wetzelestate.com

