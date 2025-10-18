Federweisser Festival 2025

Celebrate the harvest with us!



Join us for our annual Federweisser Festival on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 1–4 PM at Wetzel Estate!



What is Federweisser?

Federweisser is a young, partially fermented wine made from the first grapes of the harvest—lightly sweet, refreshing, and sometimes a little fizzy —and Zwiebelkuchen, a German onion cake. It’s a German seasonal tradition you won’t want to miss!



✨ Event Highlights:



Live music from 1–4 PM

Authentic German cuisine available for purchase

Federweisser available to enjoy on-site and take home ($20/bottle)

A fun, family-friendly celebration of harvest

🎉 Entry is FREE! Please RSVP to let us know you’re coming.



We look forward to celebrating the season with you!



👉Call us to RSVP at 503-623-6181 Ext 2 or email us at customerservice@wetzelestate.com