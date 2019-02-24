February Local Pairings

Join us in the Tasting Room the during final weekend of the month for Local Pairings!

With this monthly program, our Winemaker collaborates with a celebrated, local Chef

to dream up a beautiful and delicious single bite, all with the goal of creating the perfect pairing with a select Alloro wine.



Bite complimentary with tasting flight

Tasting Flight: $20 - waived with three bottle purchase

Complimentary for Cellar Club Members

