|Location:
|Alloro Vineyard
|Map:
|22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
|Phone:
|5036251978
|Email:
|info@allorovineyard.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.allorovineyard.com/Visit/Events
|All Dates:
February Local Pairings
Join us in the Tasting Room the during final weekend of the month for Local Pairings!
With this monthly program, our Winemaker collaborates with a celebrated, local Chef
to dream up a beautiful and delicious single bite, all with the goal of creating the perfect pairing with a select Alloro wine.
Bite complimentary with tasting flight
Tasting Flight: $20 - waived with three bottle purchase
Complimentary for Cellar Club Members
Chef & Winemaker food and bite collaboration!