Location:Alloro Vineyard
Map:22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 5036251978
Email:info@allorovineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.allorovineyard.com/Visit/Events
All Dates:Jan 26, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jan 27, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

February Local Pairings

Join us in the Tasting Room the during final weekend of the month for Local Pairings!
With this monthly program, our Winemaker collaborates with a celebrated, local Chef
to dream up a beautiful and delicious single bite, all with the goal of creating the perfect pairing with a select Alloro wine.

Bite complimentary with tasting flight
Tasting Flight: $20 - waived with three bottle purchase
Complimentary for Cellar Club Members

 

Fee: $Tasting Fee: $20

Chef & Winemaker food and bite collaboration!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
