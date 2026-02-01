February Live w/Scott Austin

SCOTT AUSTIN’S thought-provoking tunes can’t help but move you! Expect to hear heartfelt original music, along with classic covers spanning multiple decades.



We offer an array of estate wines, charcuterie and lovely menu specials. Our Tasting Room has expansive views overlooking our established vineyard, the Eugene Valley, Fern Ridge Reservoir — and on clear days — epic views of the Three Sisters mountains.



We are a fun, unpretentious winery that is family-friendly. Non-alcoholic beverages also available. No reservations required.



See you soon up on the hill! Cheers!