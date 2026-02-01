February Live w/John Shipe

John Shipe is a seasoned singer-songwriter from Eugene, Oregon, and brings with him a signature Americana sound, blending roots, rock, and heartfelt lyricism.



We offer an array of estate wines, charcuterie and lovely menu specials. Our Tasting Room has expansive views overlooking our established vineyard, the Eugene Valley, Fern Ridge Reservoir — and on clear days — epic views of the Three Sisters mountains.



We are a fun, unpretentious winery that is family-friendly. Non-alcoholic beverages also available. No reservations required.



See you soon up on the hill! Cheers!