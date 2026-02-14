February Live w/Jen Sennett& Cooper Morris

This lovely sibling duo brings their unique blend of pop, folk and classic rock with smooth vocals , tight harmonies, skilled guitar, fresh ukulele and percussion to help us all celebrate the day of love!



We offer an array of estate wines, charcuterie and lovely menu specials. Our Tasting Room has expansive views overlooking our established vineyard, the Eugene Valley, Fern Ridge Reservoir — and on clear days — epic views of the Three Sisters mountains.



We are a fun, unpretentious winery that is family-friendly. Non-alcoholic beverages also available. No reservations required.



See you soon up on the hill! Cheers!