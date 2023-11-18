 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/444054
All Dates:Nov 18, 2023 - Nov 26, 2023

Featured Flight at Knudsen Vineyards

Here at Knudsen Vineyards we feel blessed to share our wines and history with our guests each day. It is the terroir here in the Dundee Hills that gives us the beautiful Chardonnay and Pinot noir for which we are known. We want to share our gratitude for the land as well as the fruit produced from these historic vines, and we feel honored to provide wines to our community.

Experience the beauty of the Willamette Valley and join us for a special flight offered November 18 - November 26. (Closed November 23) Don't forget to add one of our Thanksgiving-inspired snack plates to your tasting.

Please include all guests in your reservation, including minors and non-drinking guests. Please see our FAQ's for more information.

xperience the beauty of the Willamette Valley and join us for a special flight offered Nov 18-26.

Knudsen Vineyards
9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
