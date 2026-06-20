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Location:Wetzel Estate
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:alma@wetzelestate.com
Website:http://17485 Highway 22
All Dates:Jun 20, 2026 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

FATHERS DAY WEEKEND CELEBRATION

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 20, 2026 and bring Dad out for an unforgettable afternoon!

Tasting Room Open 10 am-5 pm!

LIVE MUSIC featuring Smooth Sax with Bill Axe | 2–4 PM
Relax on our beautiful patio (weather permitting)
Award-winning wines flowing + summer vibes all around

Great music, great wine, and a perfect way to celebrate Dad in style!
Grab your family and join us for an afternoon full of good energy, laughter, and memories at Wetzel Estate!

Cheers to Dad!

 

Fee: $Free

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 20, 2026 and bring Dad out for an unforgettable afternoon!Tasting Room Open 10 am-5 pm! LIVE MUSIC featuring Smooth Sax with Bill Axe | 2–4 PM Relax on our beautiful patio (weather permitting) Award-winning wines flowing + summer vibes all around Great music, great wine, and a perfect way to celebrate Dad in style!Grab your family and join us for an afternoon ...
Wetzel Estate
Wetzel Estate 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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