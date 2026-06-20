FATHERS DAY WEEKEND CELEBRATION

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 20, 2026 and bring Dad out for an unforgettable afternoon!



Tasting Room Open 10 am-5 pm!



LIVE MUSIC featuring Smooth Sax with Bill Axe | 2–4 PM

Relax on our beautiful patio (weather permitting)

Award-winning wines flowing + summer vibes all around



Great music, great wine, and a perfect way to celebrate Dad in style!

Grab your family and join us for an afternoon full of good energy, laughter, and memories at Wetzel Estate!



Cheers to Dad!

Fee: $Free