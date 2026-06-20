|Location:
|Wetzel Estate
|Map:
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
|Phone:
|5036236181
|Email:
|alma@wetzelestate.com
|Website:
|http://17485 Highway 22
|All Dates:
FATHERS DAY WEEKEND CELEBRATION
Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 20, 2026 and bring Dad out for an unforgettable afternoon!
Tasting Room Open 10 am-5 pm!
LIVE MUSIC featuring Smooth Sax with Bill Axe | 2–4 PM
Relax on our beautiful patio (weather permitting)
Award-winning wines flowing + summer vibes all around
Great music, great wine, and a perfect way to celebrate Dad in style!
Grab your family and join us for an afternoon full of good energy, laughter, and memories at Wetzel Estate!
Cheers to Dad!
Fee: $Free