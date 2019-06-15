|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room
|Map:
|214 East First Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503-487-6692
|Email:
|tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/fathers-day-weekend.html
|All Dates:
Fathers Day Weekend
Bring your father and come and play some putt putt golf in the tasting room with us!
Fee: $10
214 East First Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132